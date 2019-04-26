Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Rain clears out for the first part of the weekend



After dealing with the threat of rain for a couple of days, we are about to take a break from those chances. Our next front will quickly follow the latest round of rain out of here. As a matter of fact, it will be pushing the stalled out front away from us. It should have everything beautiful and clear by the afternoon hours.

The next airmass that moves in tonight will have quite the chill with it. You will find lows dipping into the 30s for Saturday morning. You will find that somewhat jarring for early Saturday morning. As far as how this chill compares to other years, Lexington's records look like this:

Records:

Latest spring frost (36°): May 27, 1961

Latest spring freeze (32°): May 20, 1894

Latest spring hard freeze (28°): May 10, 1966

Typically, we see plenty of cold air intrusions in April and May. Here's how those average numbers look:

Averages:

Last spring frost (36°): April 25

Last spring freeze (32°): April 14

Last spring hard freeze (28°): April 2

Since Saturday will be spent on the other side of a cold front, we will see calmer weather. Sunshine with temperatures running around the 65 to 70-degree range will be common. Another weak system pulls in on Sunday morning and brings another light rainmaker with it.

Have a good weekend friend!