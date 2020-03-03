Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Rain pulls away soon

A frontal boundary will pull away from Kentucky, and that takes away our chance of showers & storms. For many of us, we will be dry for several days. This is thanks to us getting the front out of Kentucky.

There is a chance that folks in southern Kentucky will see some showers on Thursday. A wave of energy will track through the deep south, and it will spread rain right up to the Kentucky/Tennessee state line. I don't necessarily think that it is a substantial amount of rain, but it is just the fact that it is such a sharp cutoff. It reminds me a lot of a snow event with the line like that.

Have a great day!