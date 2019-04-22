Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Rain returns very soon

As this final full week of April begins, it will bring some sunshine and pleasant temps. Today will likely include highs around the mid to upper 70s. It will also start to get a little breezy. This is the best day of the week!

A front will drop in on us Tuesday evening. This brings the first small chance of rain this week. It will not be the last. Several chances will be moving through the region this week. Our cold front will stall out and hang out here for a few days. When that happens, you see rounds of rain roll along a front. Rain keeps coming through Friday.

The next system is another front! It pushes the old stalled out version out of here. Temperatures will stay mild all week long. Even with rain chances around, we will remain on the warmer side.