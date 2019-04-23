Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Rain rolls in again soon

A cold front will be moving in on us later today. Out ahead of this front will be some relatively hot air. In many cases, you will find highs running right around the upper 70s and even low 80s. Clouds will begin to thicken, and storms will blow in on us. This will likely arrive this evening.

This frontal boundary will park near us and keep scattered showers around for Wednesday. It isn't an all-day rain, just some here & there rain. Due to the placement of the front, it will push temperatures down in northern & central Kentucky. It could be much warmer in southern parts of the commonwealth.

Another wave of energy will drive in here on Thursday. You will find more widespread rain chances on Thursday morning and continuing into the afternoon hours. Another front will sweep in to kick that rain chance out of Kentucky.

Have a great day!