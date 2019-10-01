Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Record heat keeps coming

The heat doesn't stop there! This afternoon many of us will once again see highs reach the low and mid-90s. Mostly, it looks like the mid-90s will be back in town. I think there is potential to bump the new record for today up by 5-7 degrees. Wednesday has an excellent chance to run well into the 90s as well.

Depending on the timing of the cold front, we might get close to another record. Thursday's record is 89 and highs might reach 90 if the front is later. A few showers could develop with the passing of the front. Don't go looking for any heavy rain with this go around.

Once we get to the other side of the cold front, highs will fall in a big way! It will finally feel like Fall. I even think that it holds for a little while. More importantly, the next front that arrives late Sunday night and Monday might be the rainmaker we have been needing. This has some potential to try to balance everything out.

Several fronts will be lining up in the weeks to come. Summer's overstay might be coming to an end very soon!