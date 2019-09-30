Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Record highs are on the way



Our incredible September heat will continue to play a big-time role in our early October forecast. You will see highs run back into the 90s again today. I think that there is a chance we see another record fall. If we hit 94 this afternoon, we will tie the record high. We will get there and perhaps beyond.

The heat of September keeps rolling right on into October. The record for the first is 89, and that will probably get smashed. You might see temps reach the mid-90s. Again, some incredible late-season heat. Expect the record to fall again on Wednesday.

A major cold front will finally bring some relief to the region. It is a season-changing cold front! Temperatures will feel so much better around here. How about seeing highs only reach the 60s and 70s. There is even a chance that lows reach the low 40s. Once this front works its magic on the region, a few more will follow it. What does that mean for you? The pattern finally flips! FALL IS FINALLY FREE!!!!

