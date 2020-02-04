Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain are set to roll through Kentucky

A frontal boundary will begin to work toward Kentucky today. Out ahead of the front we find several rounds of rain. These rounds of rain will get going today and last through the end of the week. It gets soggy out there!

I think that Tuesday is mainly a wash for us. It is probably one of the steadier periods that we will experience with this setup. This time it will be pretty close to what I truly consider a washout. Rainfall totals from this initial round will run around a couple of inches.

You will find a significant period of quieter weather on Wednesday. Don't worry, it will become pretty active again by the afternoon. The first part of the day will stay calm and cooler. The next round of rain will roll in that afternoon. It will continue until it pulls away on Friday. Final totals for precipitation will run around 2 to 5 inches.

At the tail end of this system, you will find the wintry weather potential. Colder air tries to catch up to the moisture. As of this moment, it looks like we could see some snow flying around here. I am not sure about totals with it, yet. Plenty of time to watch it come together.

