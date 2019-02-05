Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Rounds of heavy rain move in soon

A frontal boundary is parking right over the commonwealth of Kentucky. This front will keep the pattern unsettled for today. Mainly, we'll track some scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures will be split from north to south. I think we will find low and mid 60s to our south and mid and upper 40s to our north. We will be right in between with temps in the 50s around the Lexington area.

That front will keep waves of energy rolling along it and those waves will lead us to very heavy rain. Both Wednesday & Thursday will feature some very warm highs and very heavy rains! Some of the rainfall totals will come in around the 3-5" range across parts of Kentucky. We might even see some higher amounts in a few cases.

Another frontal boundary will be plowing through Kentucky on Friday. It will take us from the 60s and tracking heavy rain to a big blast of cold air. Temperatures will drop significantly between Thursday & Friday. Highs will drop from near 70 to low and mid 30s. It looks like a massive temperature swing!

