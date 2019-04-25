Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Rounds of rain will keep rolling across Kentucky

The heaviest rainfall totals will end up being northwest of Lexington. That is where the overall trend has taken the bulk of the rain. I still think we will get in on some heavier rounds at times, just not as widespread in our immediate area. Overall totals from what we picked up overnight and what we see fall through tomorrow morning will be between one and three inches. I think that three inch total will be very rare.

A second system will sweep in from the northwest and scoot this old round of rain out of here. This leads us to a much quieter couple of days. We'll stay dry on Friday afternoon and all day on Saturday. The next rain chances will not arrive until early Sunday.

Our Sunday system might be lacking in moisture, but it will not lack in colder air. We will see temperatures drop into the 30s by Monday morning. It won't hold on for very long. Temperatures will climb again by that afternoon.