A cold front will cruise in later tonight. It brings the first round of showers & storms of the new work week. Several shots will lineup and sweep across Kentucky.

This pattern stays extremely active after the initial round of rain gets here. These showers & storms will move in and then move out and move in and move out. That is the rest of the week!

Many of us will see some very warm temperatures while the rain is hanging around this week.

Have a great day!