Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Rounds of storms set to sweep across Kentucky



We will again find ourselves on the southern side of a stalled out front. Waves of energy will be tracking along the boundary. Each one will enhance our storm chances and bring more widespread activity. During these solid rounds of storms, we will see the probability of that activity becoming strong or severe get a bump. The primary threat from these rounds will be very strong winds.

During this period it will look like a washout on our 7-Day Forecast, but it will not be. Yes, there is an excellent indication that we will see 1-3" of rainfall by the time this ends on Saturday night. All of that rain will come with significant gaps in between.

When you see a set-up like this, it usually means you can get soaked. So, both Oaks Day & Derby Day will be filled with action. It looks worse on Saturday for widespread rains. Some of the models are spitting out an inch or better for Derby day by itself.

Have a terrific Thursday!