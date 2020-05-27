Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Scattered storms keep rolling

We can't seem to escape these thunderstorm chances. This is very typical for folks across most of the south. When heat & humidity get together during the afternoon & evening hours we trigger these pop-up storms. Some of them will be heavy and others will not be as heavy. You will continue to see these thunderstorms develop today and tomorrow.

A strong cold front will blast through Kentucky on Friday. It will lead us to a very comfortable weekend. Daytime highs will fall from the 80s all the way down to the 70s. Those nighttime lows could end up running around the low to mid-40s. Keep in mind that this happens as we make the transition from May to June. We aren't at record low territory but we are awfully close.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!