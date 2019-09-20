Jim Caldwell's Forecast | September dry streak keeps sizzling

Once again, there is a chance that we could see a stray shower out there. The problem is I do not think that many of you will see anything at all, just like Thursday's forecast. Our Summer sun keeps us dry for another day. Many of you will find temperatures around the mid to upper 80s.

A front will finally begin moving in on us Sunday night into Monday morning. It is the first real chance of rain that we have had in a while. I do not expect the totals to be very impressive. Rainfall forecast totals have consistently shown an inch or less for the next seven days. Rainfall totals like that will get us nowhere fast!

Have a great weekend!