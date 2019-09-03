Jim Caldwell's Forecast | September sizzle sticks around



While we continue to watch Dorian, we are going to track some ups and downs around here. Highs will run around the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity will make it feel like the 90s. There is a cold front that will slip through the region on Wednesday. It could bring a few showers & storms. I think the most important factor is the "down" part of the forecast. It brings temperatures way down.

Once that clears Kentucky, it will be much better for the remainder of the week. Most of us will see highs running in the 70s & 80s with lows possibly reaching the low to mid-50s. It is this kind of airmass that brings us a real fall feel!

Enjoy!