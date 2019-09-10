Jim Caldwell's Forecast | September starts to sizzle



These are some pretty hot September numbers coming our way. Many of you will see the low 90s for afternoon highs. You might notice a little more humidity today, but I think most of it will not be here until tomorrow. At that time, we will all feel the highest levels of the humid air.

Once the humidity reaches a higher level, scattered showers & storms will become more likely. We'll also keep highs running around 90 until we reach the weekend. While we won't see the fall air usher in here, we will see some better temperatures. That will be thanks to a strong cold front that will be rolling through Kentucky.

Have a great day!