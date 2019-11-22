Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Several systems are about to roll in

This pattern is loaded, and it will be running wide-open as we head into next week. The first part of this happened with the passing of a cold front. That was last night and early this morning. All of those showers are front that system! It will meander around the Kentucky/Tennessee state line before it rolls back north with wind & rain. What does that mean for you? It means that most of this go-around will be out of here by this afternoon. You will be rain-free for an extended period of time.

Another area of low pressure will blow in along the old boundary. It brings wind & rain back to Kentucky on Saturday. It gets messy! The big difference between this system and the last one is the abundance of cold air around. As it pulls away from Kentucky, the rain will mix over to some snow. It shouldn't be a big deal, but it just goes to show how cold it will be out there.

As I mentioned earlier, this pattern is LOADED! The potential for a major disruptor will blast in for Thanksgiving week. Just like that pattern, this system is LOADED with potential. As of this posting, I think it will get here with strong gusts, storms, and some snow. I'll tackle this a little more on Monday.

Have a great weekend.