Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Severe thunderstorms possible



A cold front will be on the move today. It will spark thunderstorms later today and tonight. These storms could develop into a line and produce severe weather conditions. Here's what I am thinking for later today.

- Strong to severe thunderstorms develop

- Strong winds around 60MPH or higher

- Large hail will be possible

- Low-end tornadic risk

The wind that blows in with these does not look to spin very much. Still, an isolated tornadic cell can't be ruled out.

Before those storms arrive, we could see heat index numbers around 100 degrees or higher. If we keep the skies clear we will get there. Clouds will prevent those highs.

We'll calm down by midweek.

Stay with us for the very latest!