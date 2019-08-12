Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Severe weather chances begin to grow

The cold front will not get here today. That means that we all get to sweat again as highs climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s. This is just another typical, sizzling day! HUmidity will probably be a little higher, so just be prepared.

The cold front will blast across Kentucky on Tuesday. As it arrives, strong to severe thunderstorms could develop. As of this moment, the set-up will likely mean that we see strong winds, hail, and I will not rule out an isolated tornado. Our dynamics support all of the above.

After the system exits the region, we will see a pleasant couple of days before the heat returns.