Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Severe weather threat grows for today & tomorrow

The radar will likely light up with a complex of storms racing across Ohio and diving toward West Virginia today. Some of you folks situated closer to the Kentucky/West Virginia state line might experience some of those storms before the main attraction develops tonight. If you end up in that path you can expect some pretty gusty storms to blow in on you.

We are under a SLIGHT Risk of severe weather for today. It is mainly for later tonight when the next round of storms drops in on us. Our setup is very favorable for strong winds and large hail. Let's look closer at those details.

- Non-storm winds will push 25-30 MPH

- Storm-related winds run 60 MPH or higher

- Large hail chance is elevated

- Many will see quarter-sized or larger

I think most of us will only see scattered stuff during the daytime hours on Wednesday. As the cold front actually rolls into Kentucky, it will trigger stronger storms. This chance will probably show up a little better south of I-64. That is the region highlighted for the best potential. Again, strong winds will be the primary threat.

Frost could show up by the end of the week and this weekend. Some pretty chilly nights are on the way.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!