Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Shower chances lighten up for a couple of days

By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -
The main front made its way through Kentucky, and now we track cooler temps with a few showers. There is a little bit of energy left behind. It will trigger some of those showers this afternoon and evening. I do not expect a washout from any of this activity. Any rain that develops will be more of a nuisance.

I think most of you are all dry on Saturday. You should be able to enjoy temperatures around the mid and upper 70s. This looks like a real winner in the world of weather. Some of you might creep a little higher, but not by much!

Another cold front will drop in for Sunday. It could bring a larger round of showers to the region. Once it clears town, temperatures drop and skies clear. The first few days of June look nice.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus