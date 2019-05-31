Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Shower chances lighten up for a couple of days



The main front made its way through Kentucky, and now we track cooler temps with a few showers. There is a little bit of energy left behind. It will trigger some of those showers this afternoon and evening. I do not expect a washout from any of this activity. Any rain that develops will be more of a nuisance.

I think most of you are all dry on Saturday. You should be able to enjoy temperatures around the mid and upper 70s. This looks like a real winner in the world of weather. Some of you might creep a little higher, but not by much!

Another cold front will drop in for Sunday. It could bring a larger round of showers to the region. Once it clears town, temperatures drop and skies clear. The first few days of June look nice.