Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Showers move out, and heat moves in again

We all know that Fall arrived on Monday. We also know that we have had a pretty decent fall feel around here for a few days. It looks like that will stick around today and then it is back to the Summer-like sizzle! The other side of the front will keep temperatures running in the 70s this afternoon.

Our little run with fall will end on Friday. After a warm front pushed across Kentucky, we will see highs return to the mid and upper 80s. There might be enough moisture around Friday-Sunday to trigger a stray storm or two. Mostly, it will be hot! Highs should come in just shy of record levels for the weekend. As we round the corner and head into October, we have better chances of reaching some records.

Have a great day!