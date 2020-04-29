Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Showers will hang around through Friday

Strong winds with showers & storms will be blowing through the region today. I don't think that widespread severe weather is going to be an issue for us. There could be a stronger thunderstorm or two develop out there. Just not the wall-to-wall stuff! Some of our non-storm winds will gist in here around 40-50 MPH at times.

This rain will linger for days. We track a round of rain today, tomorrow and on Friday. Those Thursday and Friday rounds will be on the other side of the cold front. That means we will likely experience some chilly showers around here. It looks like highs on Thursday will only be around 50-55 degrees. When you throw in the gusty winds of 20-25 MPH you have a recipe for nasty weather.

The weekend will feature much warmer weather. There is a good chance that we see highs come in around 75-80 for both days. The only thing that slows it down is the arrival of rain on Sunday. Showers & storms will move in and knock our temperatures down toward the afternoon and evening hours.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!