Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Signs of steam start to show

A little more steam will begin to flex some muscle as the week progresses. It looks wonderful out there today. You will see highs hold steady at some lower levels before the big-time warm stuff returns. The first part of the week will be dry. Rain chances will not start firing up again until the end of the week.

As each day passes it will get a little hotter each day. By midweek, temperatures will be running back around the low to mid-80s. It is a solid push of some of the steam that we got so familiar with a couple of weeks ago.

Showers & thunderstorms will return by Thursday. You might run into a stray chance before that, but most people will be fine until later in the week. Several chances of storms will begin to line up for the rest of the week and this weekend.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!