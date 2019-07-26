Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Sizzle stays silent



Our fun in the sun will continue for a couple of days. Humidity will begin to slightly increase over the next few days. It will not be the oppressive kind of combination that we have seen, but it will be noticeable. Is it a big deal? Nope! This is a perfectly nice weather picture for us around here.

The moisture will increase in the air, but I don't think that we have a significant chance of rain until next week. There could be a few scattered showers & storms develop on Sunday. I don't even think those chances are much to be concerned about.

Have an awesome weekend!