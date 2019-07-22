Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sizzle will finally fizzle

A cold front will blast through the commonwealth today. As this happens, be prepared for some stronger storms. Just like with all of the other storm chances, these will possibly produce heavy rains. It’ll all be worth it after the rains end!

Once we make it to the other side of the cold front, temperatures will be way down! That taste of fall that we have been teasing for a few days will finally get here. The first part of our cool-down will feature highs around 75-80 degrees. Humidity will remain at a more tolerable level. These are some comfy days my friend.

The heat makes a return by the end of the week. It looks nothing like this past weekend.

Have a great day!