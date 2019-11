This pattern looks chilly, but it is also very calm until next week. You might have to deal with temps down in the low 40s at times. I think that is the biggest issue you face this weekend.

Overall, this is a decent streak of weather. Most days will have only sunshine with some clouds. The next big change shouldn't arrive until next week. During that time we will see a system blow in with rain, wind and eventually some cooler air.

Enjoy!