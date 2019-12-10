Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Snow is expected to sweep across Kentucky



As the cold air gets ushered in behind a potent cold front, snow will become more likely. The cold air will need some moisture to go along with it. A wave of energy will roll with this front and enhance the snow chances.

Timing

The transition from rain to snow will happen during the mid-morning hours from west to east. The snow will keep crashing into eastern Kentucky into the afternoon and evening hours. It will hold steady there longer and increase the potential snowfall totals.

Amounts

Higher snowfall accumulations will show up in eastern Kentucky. I think there is a good shot that some of those places will see totals around 2"-4" with some locally higher amounts. This thing will have a very sharp cutoff from southeast to northwest. There is a chance that folks in Lexington don't see anything at all. It's all about where you live! If you are hoping from some snow, your best bet is in east KY.

The rest of the week features a seasonal chill. Ill track more of that when we get to the other side of this event!