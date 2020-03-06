Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Snow lightly accumulates followed by a springlike surge

Snow showers moved in with this colder shot of air. Temperatures will remain down below normal through the afternoon and evening hours. There might be a few snow showers hanging around in eastern Kentucky.

Colder air will be pushed out of here by milder air on Saturday. You will see readings come in around the low to mid-50s. Throw in some sunshine, and it will be an awesome day. The funny thing about this forecast is that Saturday is the "chilly" day! Sunday will come in around 60-65.

Next week has plenty of potential for showers & storms. We'll keep you posted!

