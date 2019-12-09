Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Snow threat increases for Tuesday

A cold front will begin pressing in on us today. It brings rain and some gusty winds. On this side of the system, we will see winds blow in here around 10-15 MPH with gusts 25-35 MPH. When the rain & wind are combined, it will result in a messy looking day!

Once the front clears Kentucky, the cold air catches up. Temperatures will drop from the low to mid-60s to the 30s. Before we dig in on the snow, let us talk about the one thing I have high confidence about, the cold! Some of the wind chill readings will dip into the teens on Tuesday afternoon.

The cold air on the backside will helo the back edge mack a transition over to snow. Another low will develop along the front and help to keep the moisture alive.

Forecast Concerns

- Sharp cut-off line

- Totals will vary from nothing to several inches

- How far north/south will the low go

There is a lot to watch between today and tomorrow. We will keep you updated!