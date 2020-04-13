Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Snowflakes and below normal temps

This go-around has brought temperatures down significantly across Kentucky. These next few days will remain on the chilly side. One might think this is downright cold. There will be times, over the next few we will struggle to get out of the 40s.

Some of the lows that sink in during the nights will likely dip deep into the 30s. There is a good chance we see more frost and freeze potential a few times this week. The really chilly stuff will be tough to deal with for most of us.

A few showers will linger through the middle of the week. Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will feature something a little different. There is a chance that we see some SNOW flying through the sky. I wouldn't be shocked if some of it stuck around. Mainly grassy areas or cars, but still it will be something to see!

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!

