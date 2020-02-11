Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Soaking rains continue

Soaking rains will keep the flood threat heightened as we move through the week.

I don't think that Tuesday is as much of a washout as Monday was for folks across Kentucky. It will get that way again, just nit right away! These showers will increase as the day progresses.

Expect rounds of heavy rain to return on Wednesday. I think that some of us will even see some strong to severe thunderstorms. Embedded within those storms, we will find some isolated amounts of heavy rain. This type of rain will bring our rainfall totals up. Many will see total rainfall come in around 4" or better by the time this ends.

It is still looking pretty cold for the end of the week.

Have a great day!