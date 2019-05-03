Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Soaking rains for Oaks & Derby

Rounds of showers & thunderstorms will be sweeping through the region again. We will be tracking these rounds over areas that have already picked up some soaking rains. As I have been saying, it will not rain all day today or tomorrow. When these rounds of rain roll through the region, they will be followed by calm periods before it all picks up again.

All of this activity will continue into Derby Day. There is a solid chance that we see an inch or more of rainfall Saturday. We will get there with a few different rounds of rain. It will be an action-packed day.

Sunday features some early morning rain, but it clear out by the afternoon.

Have a great weekend!