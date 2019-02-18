Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Soaking rains will roll in again

Rounds of rain will be moving through the region again Tuesday night. This comes after the final few showers of our last system clear out today. As this next wave gets here for late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning you might run into a brief period of a wintry mix. I think that is the only period that we see something different than heavy rain.

The rest of Wednesday will be consumed by rain! The heaviest rains will begin moving through the region then and keep going through the weekend. Some of it will be very heavy at times. Some parts of Kentucky might not see it quit raining until after the weekend. During this time we could pick-up a significant amount of rain. We are talking several inches of rain! If I start talking totals right now, it would be purely speculation. So I'll give these runs a few more goes before we commit to some totals.

Have a great day!