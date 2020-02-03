Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Soaking streak set to start

Temperatures climb and rain chances increase. That's the basic look for the first part of the week. We should stay on the dry side today, but tomorrow will be much wetter.

A cold front will work towards Kentucky on Tuesday. The first rounds of rain will be rolling through our skies. As this front drives in our rain chances will go up significantly. You will begin to see the initial bands reaching Kentucky during the early morning hours. Once it gets going, it will be with us for a while.

The colder parts of the front will take over on Wednesday. We'll split our numbers from northwest to southeast for a time. You will see 50s in some of our southeastern counties and 30s in the northern ones. All of our numbers will end up sliding down the thermometer by Thursday. When this is all said and done we could pick up 2-4 inches of rain by the weekend.

Have a great day!