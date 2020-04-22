Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Soggier days are coming

Our next rainmaker will roll in here later tonight. It is an ugly looking system! As of this moment, it looks like we will see gusty showers blow in during the overnight hours tonight. I think it stays pretty steady for most of Thursday. It isn't necessarily a very intense rain, it is more about the nearly constant presence of it. After those showers end, we are pretty quiet on Friday.

Friday has plenty of quiet hours! However, right at the beginning, as one system is pulling away, and right at the end as another system moves in, we'll get more rain! Temperatures in between will be very nice for all of us. You will experience highs running around the 70-degree mark.

The first part of our weekend looks like another soaker. Rounds of showers & storms will be moving overhead with another gusty wind maker. This round will also include some much cooler air behind it. Highs will probably get stuck in the low and mid-50s. I don't think that we are quite done with all of the chilly stuff. More will likely come our way next week.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!

