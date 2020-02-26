Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Soggy conditions will be replaced by some snow

Temperatures will stay warm enough to support rain for most of the day. Later this evening and tonight, we will see a transition over to snow. As those flakes begin to fly, we could see some light accumulation begin to come together. As of this post, I'd say we end up with a coating up to an inch for most. The higher elevations of eastern Kentucky look favorable to see a little more than that range.

Another system will be dropping in from the northwest on Thursday night and Friday morning. This system will bring another round of snow to the region. This is a clipper, and if I have learned anything in my roughly 20 years of weather, it is that these can overachieve! We'll probably get an additional inch or maybe a little more. I am strongly considering the "more" side of this mess! I will need to get through this round to see the next round more clearly. That is something our entire team will be observing. It could be a snow day for area schools.

There is another small blip showing up for late Friday night. It tries to bring in a little accumulation with it. Again, something to pay attention to for early morning travel.

Next week brings back Spring-like temperatures AND Spring storms! It is the first week of March, and I am already concerned about some strong stuff coming our way. Keep all of this in mind, and we will keep you updated.

