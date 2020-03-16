Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Soggy final few days of winter

Everything looks very similar to what most of our season has looked like. Rounds of showers and storms will sweep across Kentucky over the next few days. Our daytime hours will remain on the dry side. It is the nighttime period that looks a lot wetter.

Showers & storms sweep in tonight. There will be several rounds rolling across Kentucky on Tuesday and Wednesday. At times our daytime highs will be running around 70 or higher. This is the perfect setup for thunderstorm development.

