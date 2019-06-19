Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Soggy pattern holds steady



It seems like we can't get out of this soggy setup. I feel like I have been talking about a stationary front since last week. It has stalled out and will allow for even more rounds of rain to roll along with it. Some of what develops will be strong or even severe this evening/tonight. Before we get to that point, we will see some scattered showers and storms.

Any of these individual storms that develop might bring heavy rain to the region. Our ground is pretty saturated, and that means we could run into flooding or flash flooding. Those threats remain elevated for our region.

A much stronger wave will finally clear Kentucky on Thursday night/Friday morning. It brings us a brief moment of relief right as Summer officially arrives. Highs should remain colder than average for Friday. The heat & humidity will soar for the weekend. We'll enter a period of pop-up storms and very humid conditions. Just what you would expect out of Summer