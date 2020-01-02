Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Soggy setup settles in soon



Moisture will be streaming across Kentucky this afternoon. The Gulf of Mexico will feed this system plenty of moisture. I feel like we could see a few inches of total rainfall before it is all said and done. Generally, it looks like southern and eastern Kentucky will pick up 1-3" by Saturday night. There could be some totals that go even higher. When you consider that we just got out of a very wet period, it means that this amount of rain could lead to all kinds of issues.

As this round pulls away from Kentucky, it will end as snow. It has an uphill battle for accumulation. I am not saying that we won't see any. I am saying that it will be more of a slushy type of snow. It will have a lot of issues trying to accumulate to significant levels.

Have a great day!