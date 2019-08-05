Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Some cooler air will be here soon

There is a chance that we see some scattered showers develop over the next few days. However, I think that most of us will be dry! I think it will end up a lot like the weekend. Most of you will be dry with a few (and I mean very few) showers & storms around Monday/Tuesday. It looks like temperatures will be around the mid-80s.

A series of cold fronts will begin impacting the region on Wednesday. This first front will spark several showers & storms. Some of these could bring some locally heavy rains. I wouldn't be shocked if we didn't run into a few stronger ones, too.

Another front will push in by Friday. It brings more showers & thunderstorms! What I am beginning to fear with that round is the lingering factor for next weekend. There is a good chance that we see it stall out and keep rain alive. If we can get the front deeper in the southern United States, we will be clear. It has the potential to look amazing.