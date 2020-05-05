Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Some frosty nights could be coming

You will probably encounter wet conditions at some point today. Most of the rain will move out by later this evening and tonight. This is the first wave of energy moving across Kentucky. It will knock our temperatures down even more tonight!

You may have heard the word "Frost" or maybe you heard "Freeze" thrown around here lately. We have could reach that potential this week, maybe even tonight. A frost can happen even when temperatures are above freezing. Commonly seen when we are around 33-36 degrees. A freeze is just exactly what it says, temperatures reach freezing or below. Many plants can handle a little frost, but when we go from little frost to temperatures at and below freezing it is a different ballgame. You can have a freeze without any sign of frost. Think back to wintertime and how many mornings you walked out and it was just cold and dry. The key is moisture content in the air and that determines if you can visibly see the frost. The point here is that we have a few chances to get down to both levels.

We'll track a few chances of showers around here as well. The next best chance will get here on Thursday night and Friday. Timing will probably help keep our lows up on Friday morning. This system will bring an increased level of moisture and help keep those temps up. After this one pulls away from us... temps will tumble again! It is the reason we could be talking a freeze for the weekend.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!