Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Some much-needed rain



This week's first front will keep rain chances alive today. I expect showers to ramp up at times in both coverage & intensity. This is precisely what we need to get things back on the right track. If the coverage remains as active as I think it might, some of you will not even get out of the 50s for highs. Talk about a genuinely raw Fall feel.

After this front clears out, everything stays right on track with the comfortable air. You will generally see highs run around the 60s to 70s this week. This puts us as close to normal as we have been able to get. in a while.

Another late week rain-maker will enter the picture by Friday night/Saturday. It will bring more rounds of showers. I think that it will also bring some very chilly air for the weekend. There is a chance that we could see our first frost this weekend! Incredible when you realize that we were pushing 100, and now we might have some patchy frost!