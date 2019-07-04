Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Some natural fireworks for the 4th of July



I had to drive through some of the hardest rain that I have seen in a very long time. I think that we will continue to see things like that develop out there. Locally heavy rains with some stronger storms. This isn't a widespread thing; it is another day of scattered stuff!

Some of these could hold on for well into the evening and maybe even tonight. That means that some of you will have to deal with storms while waiting for your area's fireworks. Just be prepared!

This pattern is locked in for the end of the week and all weekend long.

Stay safe and Happy Independence Day!