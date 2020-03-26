Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Some of the best days of March are here

The headline only works if you are a fan of these warmer days.

Temperatures have a really good chance to reach the mid-70s this afternoon. These are perfect days to take that walk around the block or get some of the yard work going. It is all about the level of sunshine that we get this afternoon. I think we will be just fine!

Your Friday has an even better chance to get warmer on Friday. Highs might even reach the upper 70s. There is a very strong system that is moving right toward us. Out ahead of it, temperatures will soar! Gusty winds, rain, warm temps and storms will all be a part of this setup. After the cold front makes its way through Kentucky, you will see a very quick dip for our daytime highs on Sunday.

It is Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!