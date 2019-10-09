Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Some warmer Fall days



I am not talking anything about hot, just some warmer Fall days. Most of these upcoming days will run above normal. All we have to do is get to 70 degrees to reach average numbers for this part of October. I think the rest of the week will run around 75-80.

On Friday, a cold front will be pressing into Kentucky. It looks like this front will spark some gusty showers for the end of the day. Wind gusts will push in around 20-30mph, and highs that day will run around 80. Those rains do not look very impressive at all. Some of you might see a half an inch at best.

Temperatures will tank behind this front. I fully expect to see highs drop to the mid-50s on Saturday. On Sunday morning, we will hover around some frosty temperatures. The potential for our first frost of the season could on the way. Our average first frost happens on October 14th. So we'll be close to it!