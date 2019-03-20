Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Spring arrives with warm temps

We find ourselves out a head of a frontal boundary through the day. It will allow for temperatures to climb to near 60 degrees this afternoon. This system will eventually bring a late day rain chance to the region. I think that most of it will roll in on Thursday morning. It looks absolutely wonderful until we get to that rainy part.

Those showers will bring temperatures down to the upper 40s and low 50s for Thursday afternoon. This little cool spell will not last very long. A temperature rally will take place on Friday and through the weekend.

Have a great day!