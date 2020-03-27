Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Spring-like storms join the temp surge

The eastern side of a big storm system is an excellent place to be in the world of weather when it is dry. We'll all be on that side today & tomorrow. Notice those winds will become a bit stronger at times. It is a warm southerly wind that will drive our temperatures back up the thermometer. Yesterday, we reached the low and mid-70s all across the region. Get ready to do that again and then some! There might be a few of you that go ahead and hit 80 degrees.

Our system has slowed quite a bit in recent model runs. What does that mean for you? It means that you will be rain-free for a little longer. I don't think that rain arrives until late in the evening hours for some of our western counties. That delay in arrival will help us with our temperature and overall stable weather on Saturday. We'll get another day of highs in the 75-80 degree range.

The cold front will dig in on Saturday night. Some of the showers & storms could be on the healthier side. There is a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday night. Very gusty winds will be the primary threat. After the front sweeps across Kentucky, our temperatures will take a hit. However, it is not a bad one. These Sunday numbers look very comfortable in the 60s.

It is Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!