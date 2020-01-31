Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Spring-like surge arrives this weekend

Another southern system will push moisture north into Kentucky today. You will see some showers moving around the area. It doesn't look like anything significant falls from the sky today. These showers are more of a nuisance than anything else. I think they will linger through Saturday. Especially for folks in eastern Kentucky.

Sunday, expect the sun to shine and temperatures to climb! Highs will likely reach the mid and upper 50s. These numbers are very impressive! When you consider that we should be sitting around 40-45 degrees and we have that kind of potential showing up, it will feel very nice!

Some of you could see highs run up to around 30 degrees above normal by next week. That means we have the potential to have highs run around 70 degrees. Numbers like that will not last very long at all. Another shot of colder air will be here soon!

Have a great day!