Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Spring storm chances heat up



Rain will sweep through the area today. The massive storm system that we have been talking about for a few days is finally here. Any rain you see today is directly related to that system. It will knock our temperatures down from the low and mid-80s yesterday to the 60s this afternoon. Most of those showers will be gone by the afternoon hours.

This first round has made an accessible path for the next round to follow. Another big push of showers & storms will blow in on Saturday evening. It could bring some heavy rain to the region. Our chances will increase on Sunday. This system might even be worse than the first. As of this writing, we are under an ENHANCED risk for severe weather. With the risk elevated to that level, it means strong storms with high winds and hail will be possible. This set-up is pretty favorable for some spin. That means even some isolated tornadic activity could be a possibility. We'll keep a very close eye on this situation.

Overall, I think that the pattern is getting very active. I expect to see several rounds of showers & storms firing up next week.

Have a great weekend!