Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Spring storms to frost potential

Let's dig in on the first big issue of the week. As you have probably noticed, it is hot out there. This is not a normal thing to track this early. Many will see highs running 75-80 degrees. While we can see it this time of year, it just isn't what we usually see!

A very potent cold front will drop in on us Tuesday night. Long before it gets here I think that some scattered storms will begin to develop over Kentucky. The better chances for the intense activity will not arrive until the front starts to drop in from the northwest. It will bring us our troublemakers!

- Late Tuesday evening/night we will see these storms approaching the area

- Severe winds will be the primary threat

- Some of these storms could become supercells (rotating)

- There is some indication we could see some tornadic activity

After the front clears out and we dry out for a few days, we begin talking about some much colder air for the end of the week. We could be sitting in the low 50s for highs and perhaps the low to mid-30s at night. This might not be the last time we see some of that. There are a few indications that we see deeper cold shots very soon. This is nothing out of the ordinary. We commonly see temperatures drop to frost levels during the final ten days of April. It can happen in May, though, it isn't as likely.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!